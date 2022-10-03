The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 rank list for the Architecture programme has been issued by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Candidates can check the UGCET 2022 rank list for Architecture on the official web portal – click here.

As per the rank list released, the top 3 rank holders are Maria Binson Menachery, Roopashree K, and Vaishnav R. It is to be noted that the candidates can directly go to the link mentioned above and download the merit list through the link available on the homepage.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority had published the revised KCET 2022 result link on the official website on 1 October.

Candidates can check their KCET 2022 revised result on the official website. using their registration number and first four letters of their name.

Here is the direct link to the KCET revised results.

What are the steps to download the KCET Architecture Rank list PDF?

Step 1: Visit the official website-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, “01-10 UGCET 2022 RANK LIST FOR ARCHITECTURE CANDIDATES.”

Step 3: KCET 2022 rank list PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Aspirants can check and download the result PDF.

Step 5: Candidates can also take its printout of the result PDF for future reference.

Check the architecture result PDF here.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, also known as KCET, is a state-level exam conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). This entrance exam is taken to screen eligible candidates for admission to different undergraduate courses in the state.

Referred to as Karnataka CET, Kar CET or K-CET, the test is a gateway for admission to professional courses like BTech, B.E, BPharm, BArch and BSc, which are provided by private as well as government educational institutions. The admissions to different colleges are basically based on the candidates’ scores in the entrance test.

