KCET 2022: KEA releases result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Apporv Tandon tops exam

The Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance test organised by the KEA for offering admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharma D) and other professional courses that are offered by colleges and institutions situated in the state

The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 have been declared today, 30 July by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scores from the official website of the authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka’s Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan announced the KCET 2022 results through a press conference that took place at 10 am.

Along with the result, the KEA has also released the final answer key for KCET 2022. As per the schedule, the KCET 2022 was conducted from 16 to 18 June, this year. On 22 June, the answer keys were also released for students that allowed them to raise objections if any.

According to The Indian Express report, a total of 2,16,559 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test. The reports further state that a total of 1,71,656 students are now eligible for engineering, 1,74,568 candidates for Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma) and 1,39,968 for Bachelor of Science (BSC) in Agriculture.

Bengaluru’s Apporv Tandon has topped the engineering category exam. He also secured the third position in the Pharmacy test.

Check simple steps to download KCET result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘UGCET- 2022 Results’ on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their correct login details and click on submit

Step 4: Check the KCET result 2022 and download the page

Step 5: Keep a printout of the KCET result 2022 for future reference

Find the direct link here.

The Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance test organised by the KEA for offering admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharma D) and other professional courses that are offered by colleges and institutions situated in the state.

For more updates, keep a check on the official website of KEA.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.