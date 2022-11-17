The Centralised Admission Cell of the Karnataka Education Department will close the objection-raising window for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2022 today, 17 November.

Candidates who want to raise objections challenging the answer key can visit the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. As per the schedule, candidates can submit their challenges to the KARTET answer key by 5:30 pm only through online mode. It is to be noted that candidates will have to submit their challenges along with their application or registration number and date of birth on the portal. They should also submit relevant documents supporting their claims and their respective Aadhaar card (scanned copy) not exceeding 500 KB.

The Education Department, Karnataka released the provisional answer key of KARTET on 10 November 2022. The Karnataka TET exam was conducted on 6 November 2022 in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 was scheduled from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. This year, 92 percent of candidates appeared for the TET examination.

Here’s how to raise objections for KARTET Answer Key 2022:

Step 1: Go to schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page of the School Education Department, search and click on the objection link.

Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter their login details and click on submit when a new page opens.

Step 4: Then raise objections to the KARTET answer key 2022 and submit it as asked.

Step 5: Save, download and keep a hard copy of the KARTET Answer Key 2022 for further use.

Check the direct link here:

https://sts.karnataka.gov.in/GPSTRNHK/ObjectionLogin.aspx

The final answer key and result for the KARTET 2022 will be prepared by the Department on the basis of objections raised by candidates. Aspirants who qualify in Paper 1 will be eligible to teach the primary section (Classes 1 to 5) and those who qualify in Paper 2 will be entitled to prepare for the upper primary section (Classes 6 to 8).

