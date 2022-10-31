Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: Tentative timetable issued, check details

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB has issued the tentative dates for Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 final examination, 2023. Candidates can check the tentative schedule on the official web portal. As per the schedule released, the Karnataka Class 10 examination will be organised from 4 to 15 April 2023. The exam will be organised in offline mode and in one shift on all exam days. The Karnataka Class 10 exam will be conducted in two shifts from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. If there is any objection related to the SSLC exam timetable and candidates want to raise an issue, they can do so till 28 November by sending an email at dpikseeb@gmail.com.

What are the steps to check the SSLC datesheet?

Go to the official website.

Visit the SSLC 2023 date sheet link available on the homepage.

The SSLC date sheet will then appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the tentative timetable.

Here is the direct link to the SSLC schedule.

In 2022, Karnataka Board had organised the SSLC Examination from 27 June and concluded the examination on 4 July. As per the data released by the officials during the declaration of the Karnataka SSLC Results, more than 8 lakh students registered for the SSLC Exams from more than 15,000 schools across Karnataka. Out of these, more than 4 lakh were female. The Karnataka SSLC examination was conducted across 3440 centres in the state. The board had recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.63. The pass percentage of boys was 86.34 and the pass percentage of girls stood at 92.44.

