The last date to raise objections against the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key ends today, 6 December. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, to the PGCET 2022 answer key by visiting the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea up to 11:59 pm. Once the objection window closes, KEA will review them and release the final answer key in due course of time on the main page. Candidates should keep in mind that the final answer key and result for the PGCET 2022 will be based on the objections raised by candidates.

Previously, the deadline to raise objections for the PGCET 2022 provisional answer key was 4 December. However, the exam conducting body later decided to extend the last date by another two days. The PGCET 2022 provisional answer key was released on 1 December this year. The PGCET 2022 answer key is provisional in nature.

Steps to raise objections for Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022:

-Visit kea.kar.nic.in.

-Look for the ‘Admissions’ tab on the main website. Then click on the link designated for PGCET – MBA, MCA, and MTech.

-On the new window, search and click on the link ‘PGCET 2022 answer key’.

-Then enter the PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth on the portal to sign in.

-The PGCET Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can raise objections, if any, at this stage.

-Save and download the confirmation page from the main website for future use.

As per the schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam was held on 19 and 20 November 2022. The PGCET exam was conducted for students seeking admission to Master of Computer Application (MCA), Masters of Technology (MTech), and Master of business administration (MBA) programmes.

Candidates must keep a regular check on the official website of KEA for more details and the latest updates.

