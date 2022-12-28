The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will publish the State Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 result tomorrow, 29 December. The PGCET 2022 result will be declared at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam will be able to check their results on the official website when it is released. To download the PGCET 2022 result, candidates will have to log in using their registration number and password. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam for admission to MBA and MCA courses was conducted on 19 November 2022 and for MTech programmes, it was held on 20 November 2022.

The PGCET 2022 result will include the marks and ranks obtained in the Karnataka entrance test. In case of a tie (between two candidates), the applicant who has obtained higher aggregate marks will be placed higher. If the tie still exists, then the older candidate will get the first preference.

Candidates who get shortlisted in Karnataka PGCET 2022 cut-off list will have to participate in the counselling process for admission. The verification of documents of eligible candidates will be conducted on 2 January 2023.

Simple steps to download Karnataka PGCET 2022:

Step 1: Visit KEA’s official website.

Step 2: Search and click on the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 link that will be made available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the PGCET 2022 scorecard.

Step 6: Take a printout of the Karnataka PGCET 2022 result for further reference.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key was released on 1 December. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the PGCET provisional answer key till 10 December 2022. For more updates and information, keep checking KEA’s official page.

