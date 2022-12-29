The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to release the State Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) results 2022 today, 29 December. The body will declare the Karnataka PGCET 2022 result after 4 pm. Once it is released, candidates who appeared for the PGCET 2022 exam will be able to check and download their results by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates will have to log in using their registration/roll number and password to download the PGCET 2022 results. Applicants who qualify the Karnataka PGCET 2022 written exam can participate in the document verification process for finalising their admission. The document verification of shortlisted candidates will be conducted on 2 January 2023.

Check the steps to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 results:

– Go to kea.kar.nic.in.

– Look for and click on the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 link when available on the homepage.

– As the new page opens, submit the PGCET 2022 roll number/registration number and date of birth on the portal.

– The Karnataka PGCET 2022 results will be displayed on the screen.

– Check and download the State PGCET 2022 scorecard.

– Keep a hard copy of the Karnataka PGCET 2022 result for further need.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will comprise marks and ranks of candidates obtained in the entrance test. In case there is a tie between two candidates, the applicant who has obtained higher aggregate marks will be placed higher on the rank list. If the tie still exists, then the older candidate will get the higher rank.

As per the schedule, the PGCET 2022 exam for admission to MBA and MCA courses was conducted on 19 November, while for MTech programmes, the exam was held on 20 November. The provisional answer key for Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam was released on 1 December. Following that candidates were allowed to raise objections till 10 December.

