Karnataka PGCET 2022 results out today; check steps to download
Candidates need to log in using their registration or roll number and password on the portal to download the PGCET 2022 result
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to release the State Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) results 2022 today, 29 December. The body will declare the Karnataka PGCET 2022 result after 4 pm. Once it is released, candidates who appeared for the PGCET 2022 exam will be able to check and download their results by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Candidates will have to log in using their registration/roll number and password to download the PGCET 2022 results. Applicants who qualify the Karnataka PGCET 2022 written exam can participate in the document verification process for finalising their admission. The document verification of shortlisted candidates will be conducted on 2 January 2023.
Check the steps to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 results:
– Go to kea.kar.nic.in.
– Look for and click on the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 link when available on the homepage.
– As the new page opens, submit the PGCET 2022 roll number/registration number and date of birth on the portal.
– The Karnataka PGCET 2022 results will be displayed on the screen.
– Check and download the State PGCET 2022 scorecard.
– Keep a hard copy of the Karnataka PGCET 2022 result for further need.
The Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will comprise marks and ranks of candidates obtained in the entrance test. In case there is a tie between two candidates, the applicant who has obtained higher aggregate marks will be placed higher on the rank list. If the tie still exists, then the older candidate will get the higher rank.
As per the schedule, the PGCET 2022 exam for admission to MBA and MCA courses was conducted on 19 November, while for MTech programmes, the exam was held on 20 November. The provisional answer key for Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam was released on 1 December. Following that candidates were allowed to raise objections till 10 December.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
ICSI CSEET January 2023: Registration ends today; check steps to apply
The ICSI CSEET exam will be held in remote proctor mode on 7 January 2023 for a duration of 2 hours. Read the official notification for more details
IIFT MBA 2023: NTA releases examination city slips at iift.nta.nic.in, direct link here
The admit card for the IIFT MBA 2023 is also expected to be released soon. The IIFT MBA exam will be held on 18 December 2022
AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result released, direct link here
Candidates whose names are on the list must confirm their seats by paying a mandatory fee and also have to download the joining letter