Karnataka PGCET 2022: Last date to raise answer key objections, check steps
According to the official web portal, provisional key answer objections are to be sent before 5:00 PM. Earlier, the objection window was open till 6 December
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be closing the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key objection window today, 10 December. Aspirants should raise their objections against the Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key for the courses of MBA, MCA and MTech courses by sending a mail at ugcet2022documents@gmail.com. According to the official web portal, provisional key answer objections are to be sent before 5 PM. Earlier, the objection window was open till 6 December 2022, which has been extended. For more related details candidates should visit the official web portal of KEA. The KEA will be issuing the final answer key of PGCET after raising the objections received against the provisional answer key.
What are the steps to raise objections against Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key?
- Go to the official web portal of KEA.
- Go to the desired PGCET provisional answer key link.
- Check and then verify your responses.
- Then, raise an objection against PGCET provisional answer key (if needed).
As per the schedule, the PGCET 2022 exam was conducted on 19 and 20 November 2022. The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test was organised by the exam conducting body for students who want admission to Master of Computer Application (MCA), Master of business administration (MBA) and Masters of Technology (MTech) courses.
The test for MTech courses was held on 19 November from 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. The MCA exam was conducted on 20 November from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The MBA exam also happened on 20 November from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
For latest updates related to the PGCET exam, candidates should keep a check on the official web portal.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
IGNOU December TEE 2022: Assignment submission deadline closes today, check steps to submit
Students are advised to ensure that the original project must be scanned in a single pdf file for one subject or programme. The IGNOU December term-end examination will be conducted from 2 December 2022 to 5 January 2023
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship scheme: Application process ends today; check steps to apply
The verification process for the Single Girl Child Scholarship Class 10 Scheme and Class 10 plan 2021 (Renewal 2022) Scheme will be conducted on 7 December 2022. For more details, students can visit the official website
IGNOU December TEE 2022: Deadline to register with late fee ends today
Last date to apply online for TEE December 2022 is 25 November till 18:00 pm with a late fee of Rs 1,100, mention a notice. Check the steps to apply