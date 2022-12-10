Karnataka PGCET 2022: Last date to raise answer key objections, check steps

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be closing the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key objection window today, 10 December. Aspirants should raise their objections against the Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key for the courses of MBA, MCA and MTech courses by sending a mail at ugcet2022documents@gmail.com. According to the official web portal, provisional key answer objections are to be sent before 5 PM. Earlier, the objection window was open till 6 December 2022, which has been extended. For more related details candidates should visit the official web portal of KEA. The KEA will be issuing the final answer key of PGCET after raising the objections received against the provisional answer key.

What are the steps to raise objections against Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key?

Go to the official web portal of KEA.

Go to the desired PGCET provisional answer key link.

Check and then verify your responses.

Then, raise an objection against PGCET provisional answer key (if needed).

As per the schedule, the PGCET 2022 exam was conducted on 19 and 20 November 2022. The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test was organised by the exam conducting body for students who want admission to Master of Computer Application (MCA), Master of business administration (MBA) and Masters of Technology (MTech) courses.

The test for MTech courses was held on 19 November from 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. The MCA exam was conducted on 20 November from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The MBA exam also happened on 20 November from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

For latest updates related to the PGCET exam, candidates should keep a check on the official web portal.

