Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Deadline to raise objections extended till 6 December; check details

The deadline to raise objections against the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). As per the recent update, candidates can raise their objections to the PGCET 2022 answer key till 6 December by visiting the official website of KEA. Candidates must keep in mind that the PGCET 2022 answer key is provisional in nature. Earlier, the last date to raise objections was 4 December. However, the Karnataka Examinations Authority has decided to extend the deadline by another two days.

The KEA will later release the final answer key on the main page for the PGCET 2022 exam. The final answer key and result for the same will be based on the objections raised by candidates. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam was conducted on 19 and 20 November 2022 for students seeking admission to Master of business administration (MBA), Master of Computer Application (MCA), and Masters of Technology (MTech) programmes.

Here’s how to raise objections for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key:

Go to kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the ‘Admissions’ section/tab. Then click on the link for PGCET – MBA, MCA, and MTech.

As the new page opens, click on the link designated for PGCET 2022 answer key.

To proceed further, enter your PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth to sign in.

The PGCET 2022 Answer Key will appear on the screen. Those who want to raise objections, if any, can do so at this stage.

Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more details and all the latest updates.

