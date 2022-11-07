Karnataka PGCET 2022: Admit card to release today, check steps to download

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the State Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 admit cards today, 7 November. Candidates who registered for the exam can check and download the hall tickets at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. As per the schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam will be held on 19 and 20 November. The KEA is conducting the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam for students seeking admission to ME, MBA, MCA, and MTech courses in state colleges. Candidates will be able to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit cards by using their registration number and date of birth on the portal.

On the Karnataka PGCET admit card 2022, candidates can check their examination centre details, exam guidelines, roll number, and exam day timings. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry the printout of admit card to the examination hall. If any student fails to do so, they will not be allowed to write the exams.

Check how to download the Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022, when released:

Go to https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Search and click on the designated link for Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card.

As the new page opens, candidates will have to submit their login credentials correctly.

Once the details are submitted, the KEA PGCET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Check the Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022 carefully for any mistakes or errors

Save and download the hall ticket. Also, keep a printout of the same for examination purposes and others.

The KEA PGCET 2022 for MTech courses will be conducted on 19 November 2022. While for MBA and MCA courses, the KEA PGCET 2022 date is scheduled for 20 November 2022.

For more details and the latest updates, candidates must keep checking the official website of KEA.

