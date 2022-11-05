Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule for Round 1 released; check notice

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the State National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2022 Round 1 schedule. Candidates can check the NEET UG information bulletin on the official website of KEA. According to the official schedule, the downloading of verification slips for verified candidates as well as non-Karnataka eligible candidates began from 6 pm on 4 November. The process will end at 11 am on 6 November. Even the option entry by eligible applicants will conclude on 6 November 2022 at 6 pm.

“Options entered by the candidates up to 6 pm on 6 November 2022 will be considered for mock seat allotment. However, candidates can continue their options entry,” reads the notification. It is to be noted that the options entered by candidates for Round 1 will be the same for the subsequent round of seat allotment.

The official notice further states that the mock allotment result will be declared on 7 November 2022 after 11 am. Meanwhile, the provision to change option entry by eligible candidates can also be done on 7 November up to 7 pm. Candidates will be allowed to add/alter/rearrange/delete the options in the above process. The Round 1 allotment result will be declared on 8 November 2022 after 1 pm.

Here’s the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Counselling schedule:

Downloading of verification slips: 4 November (6 pm) to 6 November (11 am)

Option entry by candidates: 4 November (8 pm) to 6 November (6 pm)

Mock allotment result: 7 November after 11 am

Change option entry: 7 November up to 7 pm

First Round allotment result: 8 November after 1 pm.

The counselling registration for Round 1 closed on 29 October 2022. The Karnataka Examinations Authority released the seat matrix on 30 October 2022. Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin for more details.

