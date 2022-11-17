Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 seat allotment result for round 2 on the official web portal at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates would need to key in their credentials to login and check their round 2 allotment list result. Seat-allotted candidates can pay the fee and collect allotment orders between 17 and 18 November. It is to be noted that the counselling fee paid by choice 2 candidates will be adjusted upon selection, once the seats are selected in round 2. The candidates can report to the allotted college till 19 November by 5:30 pm.

What are the steps to check Karnataka NEET PG mock allotment result?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of KEA at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 17-11 PGET 2022 (Medical/Dental & DNB) Admission Order download link.

Step 3: Now, fill in your user id, password and other details.

Step 4: Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will then appear on the screen.

Here is the direct link to check the Karnataka NEET PG result:

http://164.100.133.71/pgmdsadmnorder/forms/loginpage.aspx#no-back-button

KEA had recently announced the NEET PG 2022 round 2 revised schedule on 12 November. The NEET PG counselling is being held for admission to PG Medical and Dental courses including the degree and diploma programmes offered by government colleges, government quota seats in private and other minority medical and dental colleges along with private seats in private medical and dental colleges.

It is to be noted that candidates from round 1 will have to report to the new college if their seat gets upgraded and report to the previously allotted college if their seat is not upgraded.

