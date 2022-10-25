The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the postgraduate Dental 1st round post-allotment schedule. Candidates seeking admissions to PG Dental programmes in the state quota seats and those who have not made any choices can apply and enter choices by today, 25 October. It is to be noted that KEA had earlier halted the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling due to a plea filed by in-service doctors in the Karnataka High Court. However, after the hearing happened on 20 October 2022, KEA has issued a revised schedule for Karnataka NEET PG counselling and decided to resume the process of admissions to the dental courses.

Candidates who are seeking admissions for Dental Courses from the state quota have time till 5:30 PM today to finalise and submit their choices. After they submit their choices, the fee submission can be done till 28 October. Aspirants who have already collected the admission order for PG dental courses but did not report for admission, are required to collect the fresh admission order and report to their allotted dental college on or before 29 October.

Here is 1st round post allotment revised schedule:

Exercising choices by the candidates who have been allotted seats: 23 to 25 October till 5:30 PM.

Fee payment by Choice 1 and 2 candidates 25 to 28 October.

Submitting of original documents and collection of admission order is to be done between 27 to 28 October.

Last date for reporting is 29 October before 5:30 PM.

Here is the direct link to the schedule notification:

http://164.100.133.71/keawebentry456/pget2022/20221022175935english.pdf

According to the order released by Karnataka High Court, KEA now has to work on releasing a fresh quota and seat matrix for reservations. The authorities had cancelled the seat matrix released by the Director of Medical Education on 9 October 2022 which had reduced the reservation for in-service doctors from 30 to 15 percent.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.