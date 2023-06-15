Karnataka KCET Results 2023 OUT at kea.kar.nic.in; how to check

The KCET Results 2023 have been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority today, 15 June. Candidates who took the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check their marks via the direct link that available on KEA’s official site – kea.kar.nic.in. The results were declared by Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar through a press conference held at KEA office.

How to get KCET 2023 results?

– Go to KEA’s official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

– Click the link for KCET Result 2023 on the homepage.

– Enter your login information, then click “Submit.”

– The screen will display your KCET 2023 score.

– You can download the page and keep a copy of the same for future need.

The KCET examination was administered in the state on 20 and 21 May, 2023, at various centres. The candidates could raise objections until 30 May after the tentative answer key was made public on 26 May.

A total of 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the KCET 2023 out of which 1.21 lakh students are boys and 1.4 lakh pupils are girls.

Other than KEA’s portal, results can also be checked at cetolone.karnataka.gov.in/kea. For more information, candidates are advised to visit Karnataka Examination Authority’s official site.

