Hall ticket for Karnataka Diploma CET 2022 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). If you have registered for the exam, you can download the admit card from the official site of KEA. Candidates need to keep in mind that they must take their admit card with them to the examination centre. They are also required to carry valid ID proof with them to the centre. The DCET 2022 examination will be held on 20 November in 2 shifts. The first shift is going to take place from 10 AM to 1 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 4 pm.

In the first shift, candidates will be given the test of Applied Science and Applied Mathematics for all programmes. The second shift will contain a Kannada language test.

Here are the steps required for downloading the admit card:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of KEA, click on the link which reads “Diploma CET 2022 Admit Card Download Link”.

You can also directly reach the login page by clicking here.

Step 2: After this, a new login page will appear on your device’s screen. Enter your login ID/registration number and date of birth, and press submit.

Step 3: After doing this, the DCET hall ticket will appear on the screen of your device.

Step 4: Properly go through the details given in the admit card, download it, and take out its hard copy for future reference.

Eligibility criteria for giving the exam:

For B.E. Courses (Day Engineering Institutions):

Candidates are required to have passed a diploma or equivalent exam from a recognized institution with minimum marks of 45 per cent in the fifth and sixth semesters combined. But the minimum marks required in the case of SC/ST candidates is 40 per cent.

For B.E. Courses (Evening Engineering Institutions):

Candidates needed to have passed a diploma or equivalent exam from a recognised institution with minimum marks of 45 per cent in the fifth and sixth semesters combined. The score needs to be 40 per cent in the case of SC/ST candidates. Also, applicants need to have 2 years of relevant professional experience as on 1 September 2022.

Eligibility for B.Arch First Year (Day Engineering College):

Candidates are required to have passed a diploma or equivalent exam from a recognised institute with 50 per cent aggregate marks in all the subjects of the final year along with 40 per cent marks in NATA 2022.

