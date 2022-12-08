The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has recently released the answer key of the Diploma Common Entrance Test, DCET 2022. Aspirants may download the Karnataka DCET answer key pdf 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in. With the help of the Karnataka DCET 2022 answer key, candidates can calculate their probable scores. Since the answer key has already been released, the result announcement will happen soon. Through the answer key, aspirants can get an idea of the marks that they will secure in the exam. The Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) is conducted every year for those who want to get admission to the second or third-year semester of engineering programmes as part of the lateral entry schemes. This year, Karnataka Diploma CET 2022 exam was conducted on 20 November from 10 AM to 1 PM and from 3 to 4 pm.

What are the steps to check Karnataka DCET Answer Key 2022?

Step 1: Registered candidates who want to appear for the exam can log in to kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Visit the latest announcements section.

Step 3: Click on the DCET 2022 final answer key link.

Step 4: The DCET answer key 2022 PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the DCET answer key PDF and print it out for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the DCET 2022 answer key

For the latest updates related to the DCET 2022 result announcement, the candidates should keep a check on the official web portal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.