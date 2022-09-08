The Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka has released the 2nd PUC supplementary results 2022 today, 8 September

The Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka has released the 2nd PUC supplementary results 2022 today, 8 September. Candidates who took the exam can check their results from the official web portal at karresults.nic.in.

To check their supplementary results, students need to visit the official portal and fill in the registration number as they click on the result link.

The supplementary examinations were held from 12 to 25 August. Students who could not clear their 2nd PUC Exams appeared for the improvement test in order to get a passing certificate. Class 12 students need to score at least 35 percent marks to clear the PUC 2nd year exam. It is to be noted that the Karnataka 2nd PUC result was announced on 18 June.

A total of 61.88 percent of students had passed the exam. Candidates who took the 2nd PUC supplementary exam can check their exam results by following these simple steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the result section on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new web page.

Step 4: Then visit the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 link.

Step 5: A new login page will then be opened.

Step 6: Fill in your registration number along with the subject combination.

Step 7: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will then appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and take a printout of your PUC result for future references.

Here is the direct link to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results:

https://karresults.nic.in/

The Karnataka 2nd PUC marksheet will have the following details.

– Name and Roll Number of the candidate

– Name of the exam

– Name of the student’s subject

– The marks scored by the candidate

– The qualifying status of the candidate

Karnataka Class 12th Supplementary exam was held in two sessions. While the morning session took place from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, the afternoon session was held from 2:15 PM and 5:30 PM.

