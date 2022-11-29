Karnataka 2nd PUC final exam 2023 schedule out, exam to begin from 9 March

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the schedule for the second Pre-University Course (PUC) final examination 2023. Candidates who registered for the exam can check and download the timetable from the official website. Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh took to Twitter and shared the 2nd PUC final timetable on his official handle. “2nd PUC Annual Exam Final Time Table has been published. The exam will be held from March 9 to March 29, 2023,” the minister tweeted. As per the schedule, the 2nd PUC 2023 examination will be held from 9 to 29 March 2023.

The exam will be conducted in only one shift on all working days. The papers will begin from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The second PUC exam will begin with Kannada and Arabic papers on Friday. Sociology, Electronics, and Computer Science are the last exams on the list.

Check the tweet here:

Steps to download the final schedule of the 2nd PUC final exam 2023:

Go to https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

On the main page, look for the ‘latest news’ section.

Then click on the link that reads- “March 2023 2nd PUC Annual Examination Final Timetable”.

The final schedule for the 2nd PUC 2023 examination will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to go through the dates mentioned on it.

Keep a printout of the final schedule for future purposes.

Candidates are advised not to refer to the tentative schedule that was released in October 2022 but to the recent one on the official website. According to reports, the Department of Pre-University Education had previously planned to conduct the 2nd PUC 2023 examination from 10 to 29 March. The new education board was formed after merging the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and the Pre-University (PU) boards. Following that, they created a new Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board in accordance with the New Education Policy, 2020.

For more information and the latest updates, students must keep checking the official website on a regular basis.

