Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023: Tentative schedule released, exams to begin from 10 March

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) has issued the tentative time table for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams. Students can check and download the date sheet from the official website of Karnataka PU Board. As per the schedule, the Karnataka PU Board will commence the 2nd PUC exams 2023 (tentatively) on 10 March, next year. The last date for the exam is on 29 March 2023. The PUC exams will be held in the morning session. The timing is from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Students can raise their objections to the schedule (if any) till 21 November 2022 up to 5:30 pm.

Check the Karnataka PUC 2023 schedule here.

Here are a few steps on how to download the Karnataka PUC 2023 tentative schedule:

Visit the official website.

On the main page, look for the ‘Latest News’ section.

Look for the link that reads- “Circular regarding IIPUC Tentative Time Table for Annual Examination march – 2023” and click on it.

Soon after clicking it, the Karnataka PUC 2023 schedule will be displayed on the screen.

Check and go through the dates mentioned on it.

Save and keep a hard copy of the Karnataka PUC 2023 tentative schedule for future use.

It is to be noted that the schedule released by PUE is tentative in nature. The final timetable for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023 will be released before the exams.

Here’s the Karnataka PUC tentative exam schedule:

10 March: Kannada and Arabic

11 March: Mathematics and Education

13 March: Economics

14 March: Hindustani music, Carnatic music, Psychology, Chemistry, and Basic Maths

15 March: Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sanskrit, and French

16 March: Logic and Business Studies

17 March: Information and Technology, Health care, Retail, Automobile, Beauty and wellness

18 March: Geography and Biology

20 March: History and Physics

21 March: Hindi

23 March: English

25 March: Political Science and Statistics

27 March: Optional Kannada, Home Science, Accountancy and Geology

29 March: Sociology, Electronics, and Computer Science

For more details, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.

