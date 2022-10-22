Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023: Tentative schedule released, exams to begin from 10 March
The Karnataka PU Board will commence the 2nd PUC exams 2023 (tentatively) on 10 March. The last date of the exam will be conducted on 29 March 2023
The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) has issued the tentative time table for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams. Students can check and download the date sheet from the official website of Karnataka PU Board. As per the schedule, the Karnataka PU Board will commence the 2nd PUC exams 2023 (tentatively) on 10 March, next year. The last date for the exam is on 29 March 2023. The PUC exams will be held in the morning session. The timing is from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Students can raise their objections to the schedule (if any) till 21 November 2022 up to 5:30 pm.
Check the Karnataka PUC 2023 schedule here.
Here are a few steps on how to download the Karnataka PUC 2023 tentative schedule:
- Visit the official website.
- On the main page, look for the ‘Latest News’ section.
- Look for the link that reads- “Circular regarding IIPUC Tentative Time Table for Annual Examination march – 2023” and click on it.
- Soon after clicking it, the Karnataka PUC 2023 schedule will be displayed on the screen.
- Check and go through the dates mentioned on it.
- Save and keep a hard copy of the Karnataka PUC 2023 tentative schedule for future use.
It is to be noted that the schedule released by PUE is tentative in nature. The final timetable for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023 will be released before the exams.
Here’s the Karnataka PUC tentative exam schedule:
- 10 March: Kannada and Arabic
- 11 March: Mathematics and Education
- 13 March: Economics
- 14 March: Hindustani music, Carnatic music, Psychology, Chemistry, and Basic Maths
- 15 March: Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sanskrit, and French
- 16 March: Logic and Business Studies
- 17 March: Information and Technology, Health care, Retail, Automobile, Beauty and wellness
- 18 March: Geography and Biology
- 20 March: History and Physics
- 21 March: Hindi
- 23 March: English
- 25 March: Political Science and Statistics
- 27 March: Optional Kannada, Home Science, Accountancy and Geology
- 29 March: Sociology, Electronics, and Computer Science
For more details, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
JNU UG Admission 2022: Online registration window closes today; apply at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Jawaharlal Nehru University will close the application process for its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency programme on 12 October 2022. Candidates can apply at jnuee.jnu.ac.in till 11:50 pm
DUET PG 2022: NTA releases admit card at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in; direct link here
Admit card for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 to postgraduate (PG) courses in the University has been released by the National Testing Agency
DUET 2022: NTA releases exam city slips at nta.ac.in, check direct link
Candidates must download the NTA DUET 2022 exam city slip using their application number and Date of Birth (DoB) from the website. The admit card of the same will be issued in due course of time.