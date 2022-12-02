JSSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 711 Industrial Training Officer posts, check details
The Commission plans to fill up a total of 711 job openings for Industrial Training Officers through this recruitment drive. Check the simple steps to apply for the JSSC ITO Recruitment 2022
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will close the online registration window for State Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination (JIIOCE) today, 2 December. Candidates can register themselves for the exam on the official website of JSSC till 11:59 pm. Those applying for the competitive exam should be between 18 years to 35 years as on 1 August 2022. However, the upper age requirement has been relaxed for reserved category candidates. Apart from age criteria, aspirants must have a relevant National Craft Instructor Certificate (NCIC) in any of the variants under the Directorate General of Training (DGT). More details regarding the same are mentioned in the official recruitment notification.
Candidates will be able to edit their application forms from 7 December to 10 December 2022 till 11:59 pm. For any clarification, applicants can call the Help Desk number at 6268062129 and 6268030939. They can even mail their queries to jssc.helpdesk@cbtexams.in.
Here are the simple steps to register for the JSSC Recruitment 2022:
Step 1: Go to JSSC’s official website.
Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘Application Form (Apply)’ section.
Step 3: Then search and click on the link that reads – ‘Online Application for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination-2022’
Step 4: Go to the ‘New Registration’ section and fill out the application form
Step 5: To complete the process, upload all the documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the form as asked.
Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page of JSSC Recruitment 2022.
Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
Through this recruitment campaign, JSSC aims to fill up a total of 711 vacancies for Industrial Training Officers in the organisation. While applying for the JIIOCE exam, candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100. ST/SC candidates will have to pay only Rs 50.
According to the recruitment notice, JSSC will conduct a computer-based test (CBT) main exam. Candidates who pass the competitive test will be shortlisted and called for a document verification round.
