The last date to apply for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination (JIIOCE) 2022, has now been extended by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Eligible candidates can now apply till 2 December at jssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive is being organised to fill up a total of 711 vacancies for Industrial Training Officers. The candidates who want to apply for the vacancies need to be between 21-35 years as on 1 August. The upper age limit has been relaxed by the JSSC for candidates belonging to the reserved categories. The aspiring applicant should have a relevant National Craft Instructor Certificate (NCIC) in any of the subjects mentioned in the recruitment notice. Read the official notification for more details.

What is the selection process?

JSSC will be holding a CBT-based main exam. Shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for document verification.

What are the steps to apply for the JSSC recruitment?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission.

Step 2: Click on ‘Application form’ and then go to the apply link for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination-2022.

Step 3: Visit ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and then click on complete application.

Step 4: Upload your documents in the JSSC application form, pay your fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of your JSSC registration form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the official notification of Industrial Training Officer vacancies.

Here is the direct link to apply for Industrial Training Officer vacancies.

What is the application fee for JSSC vacancies?

The application fee for candidates from Unreserved, EWS, EBC-1, and BC-II candidates is Rs 100. For aspirants belonging to the SC, and ST categories, the application fee is Rs 50.

