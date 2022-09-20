JoSAA counselling 2022: Second mock seat allotment out, check steps to download

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the 2nd mock seat allocation list today, 20 September. The second mock seat allotment result is completely based on the choices filled in by the candidates. Students can check and download the JoSAA 2022 mock seat allotment result on the official website of JoSAA. To access the JoSAA 2022 round 2 mock allotment result, candidates have to use their JEE Main 2022/JEE Advanced 2022 application number and password on the portal. Post the release of the 2nd mock seat allocation list, candidates will be able to lock in their choices.

As per the schedule, the candidate’s registration and the choice filling process will end tomorrow (21 September). The deadline for fee payment and documentation upload on the website needs to be done by 23 September. The JOSAA online counselling 2022 registration began on 12 September. During this registration process, candidates had to reconfirm a few basic details including gender, nationality, contact details, and state code of eligibility.

Here are a few steps to check the JOSAA mock seat allotment result:

Visit the official website of JOSAA.

Look for the link reading ‘View 2nd Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details’ and click on it.

Then login in to the portal using JEE (Main) Application Number, Password, and security pin correctly.

Within a few minutes, the JOSAA 2nd mock seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the JOSAA 2nd mock seat allotment result.

Keep a hard copy of the JOSAA mock seat allotment result for future use.

Check the JOSAA counselling 2022 schedule here.

JoSAA will issue the round one seat allocation final result on 23 September. The round 2 seat allocation will be announced on 28 September. This counselling will be conducted for students seeking admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Candidates are advised to follow the official website of JoSAA on a regular basis for more updates and information.

