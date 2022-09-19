The second mock seat allotment list will be released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) tomorrow, 20 September. Registered candidates can view the result of JoSAA mock allotment on the official website at https://josaa.nic.in/. The online registration process for JoSAA counselling 2022 started on 12 September. A total of six allotment rounds will be held by the JoSAA for the admissions in undergraduate programmes. The JoSAA counselling procedure is conducted for those candidates who have qualified the JEE Main and JEE Advanced examination. The students will get admission in the government-funded technical institutes, such as IITs, NITs, IISTs, and IIITs.

In the registration process, the candidates need to reconfirm a few details, such as gender, nationality, and state code of eligibility, and give their contact details. The first mock seat allotment list was released on 18 September. Post the second round, applicants can lock in their choices. The registration and choice filling for the JoSAA academic programs will end on 21 September.

Steps to view the JoSAA mock allotment:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of JoSAA, click on the second mock allocation link when it will be available.

Step 2: Now login by keying in your JEE Main application number, password and security pin.

Step 3: The mock seat allotment for the JoSSA will be presented on the screen of your device.

Step 4: Properly view it, download it, and take out a hardcopy of it for future reference.

Documents required:

Class 10, 12 mark sheet

Birth Certificate

JEE Main seat allotment letter

Three passport-size photographs

Valid photo identity card

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

JEE Main 2022 Score Card

PwD certificate (if needed)

Category certificate (if required)

