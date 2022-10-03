JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 seat allotment result out at 5 pm, check steps to download
After the JoSAA 2022 counselling round 3 result is declared, candidates have to confirm the seats by reporting online
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will issue the JoSAA Round 3 seat allotment result today, 3 October. As per the schedule, the seat allotment result for Round 3 will be released at 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the JoSAA phase 3 counselling this year can check and download the seat allotment result from josaa.nic.in, once it is released. Candidates need to submit their application number and password, to access the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment results. Once the JoSAA 2022 counseling Round 3 result is declared, candidates must confirm the seats by reporting online.
The online reporting process for the JoSAA counselling 2022 includes the required fee payment by candidates, uploading of necessary documents, and responding to queries (if required). It is to be noted that the last date to respond to queries in JoSAA round 3 counselling is 7 October. The Round 4 seat allotment result will be released on 8 October.
Check the complete counselling schedule here.
Here’s how to check the JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2022 Result:
Step 1: Go to JoSAA website
Step 2: Search and click on the designated ‘Seat Allotment Result – Round 3’ link that will be made available on the home page
Step 3: Then, log in using your JEE Main application number and password
Step 4: The JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2022 Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check, save and download the JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2022 Result
Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for further purposes.
Candidates must have a set of documents for online reporting including their provisional JoSAA seat allotment letter 2022, valid photo identity card, date of birth proof, two passport size photographs, candidate undertaking, original JEE advanced admit card 2022 and Class 12 (or equivalent) mark sheet.
For more details, keep checking the official website.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Allahabad University UG admissions 2022: Registration via CUET scores to begin soon
The registration process is likely to commence from the last week of September 2022. Read the official notification for more details
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice filling closes on 25 September, direct link
The choice filling process for NEET PG 2022 Counselling began on 20 September. Applicants who registered for the counselling process are advised to submit their choices by 11:55 pm on 25 September
KEAM 2022: First allotment result expected today, check simple steps
Candidates can check and download the KEAM 2022 first allotment list on cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2022 results will determine how the CEE will conduct the counselling and admissions process