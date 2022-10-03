The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will issue the JoSAA Round 3 seat allotment result today, 3 October. As per the schedule, the seat allotment result for Round 3 will be released at 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the JoSAA phase 3 counselling this year can check and download the seat allotment result from josaa.nic.in, once it is released. Candidates need to submit their application number and password, to access the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment results. Once the JoSAA 2022 counseling Round 3 result is declared, candidates must confirm the seats by reporting online.

The online reporting process for the JoSAA counselling 2022 includes the required fee payment by candidates, uploading of necessary documents, and responding to queries (if required). It is to be noted that the last date to respond to queries in JoSAA round 3 counselling is 7 October. The Round 4 seat allotment result will be released on 8 October.

Check the complete counselling schedule here.

Here’s how to check the JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2022 Result:

Step 1: Go to JoSAA website

Step 2: Search and click on the designated ‘Seat Allotment Result – Round 3’ link that will be made available on the home page

Step 3: Then, log in using your JEE Main application number and password

Step 4: The JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2022 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check, save and download the JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2022 Result

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for further purposes.

Candidates must have a set of documents for online reporting including their provisional JoSAA seat allotment letter 2022, valid photo identity card, date of birth proof, two passport size photographs, candidate undertaking, original JEE advanced admit card 2022 and Class 12 (or equivalent) mark sheet.

For more details, keep checking the official website.

