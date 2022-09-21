The online registration for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 is currently underway and will conclude at 5 pm today, 21 September. The deadline for fee payment and uploading documentation on the website is 23 September. The JOSAA online counselling registration began on 12 September. During the JoSAA registration process, candidates will be required to reconfirm a few basic details including nationality, gender, contact details, and state code of eligibility. The registration for Central Seat Allocation Board-Special Rounds to fill the vacant seats, if any, will begin on 24 October, after the completion of JoSAA rounds. The whole counseling process is expected to end by 6 November.

The JoSAA counselling for the academic year 2022-23 is being conducted by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela. The counselling process is being conducted for admission to different undergraduate programs at NITs, IIITs, IIEST, SPAs (School of planning and architecture) and some GFTI (Government funded technical institutes) as well.

What are the steps to take part in the seat allotment process?

Step 1: Go to the JoSAA official web portal on josaa.nic.in. Alternatively, you may visit CSAB official website at csab.nic.in to log on to JoSAA.

Step 2: Fill in your JEE (Main) Application Number and password to login

Step 3: Fill in your choices in the choice filling section

Step 4: Review and lock your filled-in choices.

Step 5: Save a copy for future use.

Direct link is here.

https://josaa.admissions.nic.in/Applicant/Root/Candidatelogin.aspx

What are the important dates for JoSAA counselling 2022?

21 September 2022: Registration process for JoSAA ends.

23 September 2022: Result declaration of Round 1

24 October2022: Vacancies remaining after the six JoSAA rounds end will be displayed

24 October 2022: Registration for the vacant seats will start, if any, via the CSAB-Special Rounds

29 October to 6 November 2022: Two Rounds of CSAB special counselling will be held

7 November 2022: 1st year classes are expected to start

The official PDF of the result schedule is here:

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s313111c20aee51aeb480ecbd988cd8cc9/uploads/2022/08/2022082419.pdf

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates related to the admission process.

