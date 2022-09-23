JoSAA Counselling 2022: First list of seat allotment released, steps to check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat allotment result for round 1. Candidates can view their results by visiting the official website of JoSAA – josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared the examination of JEE Main and JEE Advanced are eligible for JoSAA Counselling 2022. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round 1 will have to report online for the admission. They will have to pay the counselling fee and upload the required documents till 26 September. Candidates who have registered for the counselling will be getting admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other GFTIs.

The round 2 allotment list will be released on 28 September. The process of registration for the JoSAA counselling commenced on 12 September. The allotment list for round 3 will be released on 3 October, while the list for round 4 will be available on 8 October. The allocation result for round 5 and round 6 will be released on 12 October and 16 October respectively.

Steps to view the result of round 1 seat allotment:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of JoSAA, click on the link which reads, “View Seat Allotment Result Round 1”. Then, a login page will open up on the screen of your device. You can alternatively click on this link to reach the login page directly.

Step 2: On the login page, you will be asked to provide your JEE (Main) application number, password, and security pin. Key in the required details, and click on the login button.

Step 3: After this, the result will be presented on your device’s screen.

Step 4: Go through it properly, download it, and take out a hard copy of it for future reference.

Age limit:

For the JEE Main exam, there is no age limit. The candidates can appear for the exam as soon as they have cleared the class 12 examination (or equivalent) or they are appearing for it. For JEE Advanced, candidates should have been born on or before 1 October, 1997. An age relaxation of 5 years is given to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category.

