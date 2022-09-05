JNVST Class IX Admission 2023: Applications open till 15 October; check details here

Class 8 candidates studying in any of the government-recognised schools, where JNVST is functioning, are eligible to apply

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened the online applications for admissions to Class 9 for the academic year 2023-24. Interested students can apply on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. The deadline to register is 15 October 2022.

“Selection Test for admission to Class IX will be conducted on Saturday, the 11th February 2023 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS,” reads the notification. Apart from the official website, online applications can be submitted through other website of NVS at nvsadmissionclassnine.in. Candidates and parents are advised to read the official notification for more information and details.

The selection test for admission to Class 9 will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Students should note that the medium of language for the selection exam will be English/Hindi. Candidates appearing for the test will have to answer on an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet. Find the NVS’s official notice here.

Check simple steps to register for the JNVST Class 9 admission 2023:

Step 1: Go to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti’s official website at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION FORM FOR CLASS IX LATERAL ENTRY SELECTION TEST 2023. THE LAST DATE TO APPLY IS 15.10.2022” that is on the main page.

Step 3: Candidates then have to register themselves and log in to apply for the admission.

Step 4: They further have to fill up all the details and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Keep a hardcopy of the JNVST Class 9 admission 2023 for future use.

Class 8 candidates studying in any of the government-recognised schools, where JNVST is functioning, are eligible. Students appearing for the test should have passed Class 8 in the academic year 2022-23. For more details, candidates must keep checking the official website of JNVST.

