The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the online registration process for class 9 admissions today, 25 October 2022. Students seeking admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 9 can submit their application by visiting the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection was 15 October, which later got extended to 25 October. “The last date for submission of Online application for Class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test 2023 has been extended up to 25.10.2022,” reads the notification. The admission test is for the academic session 2023-24. The online registration for JNVST began on 5 September 2022.

Find the JNVST Class 9 notification here:

https://www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in/nvs9reg/resources/Notification.pdf

Check how to apply for the JNVST Class 9 registrations:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Click here to submit online application form for Class 9 lateral entry selection test” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the new registration link – candidates have to get themselves registered and then log in to the portal.

Step 4: Fill up the application form, pay the fee, if needed, and submit.

Step 5: Save, download and take a printout of the JNVST Class 9 registration form for future use.

It is to be noted that the Class 9 lateral admission test will be conducted to enroll a total of 650 candidates. Eligible students will get admission to various JNV across 27 states and eight union territories. According to the notification, the admission test is scheduled to be conducted on 11 February 2023. Candidates will receive the admit card for the exam in January 2023.

The JNVST will be held in Hindi and English. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will evaluate the candidate’s knowledge in subjects like English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Science. The admission test will be for a duration of 2.5 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.