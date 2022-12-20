The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to raise objections against the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 Ph.D provisional answer key today, 20 December. Candidates who are not satisfied with the JNUEE answer key can challenge it at jnuexams.nta.ac.in till 9 pm. Applicants will have to pay Rs 200 per objection raised, as per the official notice. The last date for payment of the processing fee is also today, 20 December, up to 11:50 pm.

Applicants must make note that no challenges will be entertained by NTA without receipt of the processing fee. The fee payment will not be accepted through any other medium but via Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI. To raise objections against the JNUEE provisional answer key 2022, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth or password on the portal.

The objections raised by students will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the concerns are found to be correct, the JNUEE answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the updated JNUEE answer key, the final result for the same will be prepared by the NTA.

Read the official notice here: https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20221219101421.pdf

Check steps to raise objection against JNUEE answer key 2022:

-Go to jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

-Click on the link for the JNUEE 2022 answer key that is available on the homepage.

-On the new page, enter the login details and submit.

-The JNUEE provisional answer key 2022 will appear on the screen.

-Save/download it. Raise objections, if any, by following the process mentioned on the page.

-Keep a hard copy of the JNUEE answer key challenge page for future use.

Here’s the direct link to raise objections:

https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/JNUEE_Key_Challenge/Login.aspx

NTA conducted the JNUEE exam on 7, 8, 9, and 10 December this year. The entrance test was held for candidates seeking admission to Ph.D courses that are offered at JNU for the academic year 2022-23.

