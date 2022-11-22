National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 today, 22 November 2022. Candidates who have submitted the application form and want to make changes to it can do so through the official web portal of JNUEE at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. As per the official notice released by NTA, candidates would be able to edit their application forms till 24 November (11:50 PM). Candidates have been advised to make the correction(s) very carefully as no more correction in the particulars by the NTA will be allowed beyond this under any circumstances. The JNUEE 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on 7, 8, 9, and 10 December 2022. The exams will be conducted via online mode in two sessions. Session 1 of JNUEE 2022 will happen from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM while the second session will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

What are the steps to edit the JNUEE application form?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Login using your JNUEE application number, date of birth and other credentials.

Step 4: Open your JNUEE application form and then edit the fields required.

Step 5: Pay the JNUEE additional fees, if any, and then submit the application form.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the JNUEE application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to make corrections to the JNUEE application form.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE 2022 is being organised for PhD Admissions at JNU University. JNUEE is scheduled to be held in the month of December.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.