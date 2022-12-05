JNUEE 2022: Admit card released by NTA; check official notice here
The JNUEE exam will be conducted on 7, 8, 9 and 10 December 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The entrance test will be held at different exam centres located in India.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2022. Candidates who registered for the test can download the hall ticket from the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
Students can access their JNUEE admit cards by using their application number and Date of Birth (DoB) on the portal. In case of any difficulty in downloading the hall ticket or discrepancy in the details, candidates should contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to the concerned department at jnu@nta.ac.in.
The JNUEE 2022 admit card will include details like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam time, exam venue, and shift timing among others. The JNUEE exams will be held from 7 to 10 December 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at different exam centres located in India. The entrance examination will be conducted in two sessions.
The first JNUEE session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Here’s how to check the JNUEE 2022 admit card:
Step 1: Visit jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: On the main page, search and click on the admit card link
Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates have to enter their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.
Step 4: The JNUEE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check, save and download the JNUEE hall ticket.
Step 6: Keep a copy of the admit card for examination purposes and admission needs.
Direct link here: https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/
Candidates must take note of the following:
-The JNUEE 2022 admit card will not be sent via post.
-Candidate should not damage the admit card or change any entry made therein.
Read the official notification for more details and keep checking the main JNU website on a regular basis.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Choice filling process for Round 1 begins today, check steps
The choice-filling process will begin from 25 to 28 November while the locking of seats will be conducted on 28 November (from 4 pm to 11:55 pm)
KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat matrix, option entry begin today; check details
According to the revised KCET Round 2 schedule, the seat matrix will be available after 3 pm and the web options entry by the eligible candidates will begin from 5 pm onwards
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Online registration process begins on mcc.nic.in, check schedule
Candidates who want to apply for the NEET SS Counselling need to go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in to get themselves registered. Check the complete schedule here.