The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2022. Candidates who registered for the test can download the hall ticket from the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Students can access their JNUEE admit cards by using their application number and Date of Birth (DoB) on the portal. In case of any difficulty in downloading the hall ticket or discrepancy in the details, candidates should contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to the concerned department at jnu@nta.ac.in.

The JNUEE 2022 admit card will include details like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam time, exam venue, and shift timing among others. The JNUEE exams will be held from 7 to 10 December 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at different exam centres located in India. The entrance examination will be conducted in two sessions.

The first JNUEE session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Here’s how to check the JNUEE 2022 admit card:

Step 1: Visit jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the main page, search and click on the admit card link

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates have to enter their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The JNUEE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check, save and download the JNUEE hall ticket.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the admit card for examination purposes and admission needs.

Direct link here: https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/ JNUEE_AdmitCard/LoginTypes. aspx

Candidates must take note of the following:

-The JNUEE 2022 admit card will not be sent via post.

-Candidate should not damage the admit card or change any entry made therein.

Read the official notification for more details and keep checking the main JNU website on a regular basis.

