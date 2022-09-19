The university has mentioned in the notice that it is processing the data of the candidates received from NTA and the online portal for applying to the courses will be launched soon

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU will start the admission for Undergraduate courses soon. This year, the university will admit the candidates through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022. The applicants will have to visit the official web portal. Similar to all other central universities, this will be the first time that JNU will use CUET UG marks as a criterion to admit the candidates to undergraduate courses. According to the JNU admission process, once the JNU UG application forms are released, candidates will be required to fill in the form with all the details asked and the payment of prescribed application fee.

The university has mentioned in the notice that it is processing the data of the candidates received from NTA and the online portal for applying to the courses will be launched soon.

What are the steps to download the JNU UG notification?

Go to the official web portal.

Click on ‘Admissions’.

Go to the link that reads, “Notice reg. Online application form for UG & COP prog. for the Academic Session 2022-23”.

The PDF notification will open on your screen.

Read and save the notification for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the official JNU notification.

As per the latest regulations, admissions in central universities from this year will be happening through the CUET scores announced by the NTA. Universities will carry out the admissions on the basis of CUET scores obtained by candidates via the counseling process or as per the admission process.

Prior to CUET the admissions in JNU were carried out via Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE. However, from this year there has been a change in the admission process.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the JNU’s official website for latest updates.

