The Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the first merit list for admission in undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes today, 21 October. For downloading the results, candidates need to log on to the official website of JNU with their application number and date of birth. The JNU merit list contains the minimum score that a candidate must have secured in order to take admitted to various undergraduate programmes offered at the varsity. The candidates will now have to block their seats by 23 October. The university will release multiple JNU merit lists depending on the number of seats available. Candidates should get equal or more marks than the JNU cut-off to be called for counselling.

What are the steps to check the JNU result of List 1?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of JNU.

Step 2: Go to Result of list 1 for BA (Hons) 1st Year Programme through CUET – UG 2022.

Step 3: A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Fill in your JNU application number and password to log in.

Step 5: The JNU UG merit list will be displayed on the screen. Save and download the merit list for the future.

Here is the direct link to check the JNU result.

Classes are scheduled to begin on 7 November. The university will put out two more lists. The second merit list will be released on 22 October, while the third and supernumerary seat list will be released on 27 October.

Like other different central universities, JNU is admitting eligible students on the basis of their CUET scores. With the release of the CUET merit list, candidates will be able to check their seat allotment status. They will then be required to proceed with the admission formalities.

