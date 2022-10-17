The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is expected to release the first merit list for admission to undergraduate programmes today, 17 October 2022. After the JNU first merit list is out, candidates can check and download it from the official websites including jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in. JNU will prepare the merit list for various undergraduate courses based on the number of candidates who have applied for admission. The online registration process for JNU UG Admissions 2022 began on 27 September and ended on 12 October. As per the schedule, JNU will release three merit lists for undergraduate admissions this year.

Find the JNU Admission Schedule for UG/ COP programme 2022 here.

Along with releasing the first merit list, the university will conduct the pre-enrolment registration and fee payment with blocking of seats. The above process begins today (17 October) and ends on 29 October. Like several central universities, JNU is also admitting eligible students on the basis of their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG scores. With the release of the merit list, candidates will be able to check their seat allotment status. They will then have to proceed with the admission formalities.

Check the JNU Admission schedule here:

Publication of Merit Lists for Admissions: 17 October (Tentative)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats (Tentative): 17 to 29 October

Physical Verification of Admission and Registration of selected candidates: 1 to 4 November

Release of Final List after registration (wherever considered necessary): 9 November (Tentative)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list (Tentative): 9 and 10 November

Physical verification of Admission/Registration for Final List of selected candidates:14 November

Commencement of Classes from 7 November

Deadline for Admission/Registration: 30 November

It is to be noted that the above schedule is tentative and not final. For more details, keep checking the official website.

