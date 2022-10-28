JNU UG Admission 2022: Deadline to block seats ends today for Round 2

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close the registration window today, 28 October wherein blocking of seats for candidates will end. Those seeking admission through CUET 2022 score for undergraduate courses are advised to mark their presence on the second merit list to secure a seat. Candidates can block the seats and secure admission on the official website of JNU. Students who have secured marks equal to or more than the cut-off score will have to register for pre-enrolment registrations. They also have to verify their documents and pay the admission fee as required.

To block the seats, candidates will need to submit their CUET UG application number, date of birth (DoB), documents including CUET rank card, Class 10 and 12 marksheets, confirmation of allotment seat and the required fee for the course.

The University released the second merit list for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) integrated courses on 27 October. JNU has given only one day time for students to block their seats, as the window for the same closes today. According to the revised admission schedule, JNU will conduct the physical verification of admission for shortlisted candidates from 1 to 4 November 2022.

Below are steps on how to check JNU’s second merit list 2022 for UG/PG courses:

Visit JNU’s official site.

Look for and click on the “Result of List 2” section on the main page.

As the new page appears on the screen, candidates have to submit their CUET Application Number and Password on the portal. Then, click on the ‘Login’ button.

The JNU second merit list will appear.

Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on the second merit list.

Save and keep a copy of the JNU’s merit list for future use.

