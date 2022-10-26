The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will issue the JNU UG 2022 admission second merit list today, 26 October. Once released, candidates who applied for the JNU UG 2022 admission can check the merit list from the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. It is to be noted that candidates who get shortlisted for admission will have to block their seats by 28 October 2022. To download the second merit list, students will have to submit their application number, password, and other details on the portal. According to the revised schedule, the release of the merit list and blocking of seats will be conducted from 26 to 28 October 2022.

The official schedule further states that the physical verification of admission of selected candidates will be held from 1 to 4 November 2022. The final merit list for undergraduate admission will be released on 9 November 2022. The pre-enrolment registration and the payment of fees with the blocking of seats of the final list will be conducted on 9 and 10 November 2022. Following that, the physical verification of admission for the final list will be held on 14 November 2022. Classes for the selected candidates will commence on 21 November 2022.

Check the revised schedule for JNU UG admission here.

Here’s how to check the JNU UG 2022 second merit list, when released:

Step 1: Go to the official page of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the JNU UG 2022 second merit list link that will be made available on the main page.

Step 3: Students have to enter their login details on the portal and submit. The second merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and save the JNU UG 2022 second merit list.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the JNU UG 2022 second merit list for further need.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of JNU for the latest updates regarding UG Admission 2022.

