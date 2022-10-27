JNU Second Merit List released for UG/PG 2022 admissions, check steps
Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the second merit list for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) integrated courses. Check at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi has issued the second merit list for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) integrated courses. The second merit list has been released on the official website of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates who are waiting for JNU’s second merit list can check and download the list that has been made available as a PDF file on the official website. With the release of the second merit list, candidates will be able to block their seats and secure admission from today (27 October) onwards. The above process will conclude tomorrow, 28 October 2022.
It is to be noted that the JNU’s second merit list 2022 comprises important information such as the name of the candidate, roll number, program applied, gender, category, date of birth (DoB), and normalised marks in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Exam. Through the CUET undergraduate score, admission to BA, BSc, and BCom courses is being conducted by the University this year. Earlier to this, JNU’s undergraduate and postgraduate admissions were held via the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE).
Here’s how to check JNU’s second merit list 2022 for UG / PG courses:
Step 1: Visit JNU’s official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the “Result of List 2” section on the main page.
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, where candidates have to submit their CUET Application Number and Password on the portal.
Step 4: Then, click on the ‘Login’ button.
Step 5: After providing all details, the second merit list will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check all the details mentioned on the second merit list.
Step 7: Save and download the same and keep a copy of the JNU’s merit list for future reference.
JNU Second Merit List 2022 direct links here:
JNU will publish the third and supernumerary list on 30 October 2022 (Sunday). Candidates who are selected in JNU’s 3rd merit list will be able to block seats and secure their admission till 31 October 2022.
For more details and updates, kindly keep checking the official website of JNU on a regular basis.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
DUET PG 2022: NTA releases admit card at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in; direct link here
Admit card for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 to postgraduate (PG) courses in the University has been released by the National Testing Agency
DUET 2022: NTA releases exam city slips at nta.ac.in, check direct link
Candidates must download the NTA DUET 2022 exam city slip using their application number and Date of Birth (DoB) from the website. The admit card of the same will be issued in due course of time.
IGNOU December TEE 2022: Tentative schedule released at ignou.ac.in, direct link
The IGNOU term-end exams will begin on 2 December 2022 and end on 5 January 2023. It will be held in two shifts; from 10 am to 1 pm and then from 2 pm to 5 pm