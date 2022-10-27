JNU Second Merit List released for UG/PG 2022 admissions, check steps

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi has issued the second merit list for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) integrated courses. The second merit list has been released on the official website of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates who are waiting for JNU’s second merit list can check and download the list that has been made available as a PDF file on the official website. With the release of the second merit list, candidates will be able to block their seats and secure admission from today (27 October) onwards. The above process will conclude tomorrow, 28 October 2022.

It is to be noted that the JNU’s second merit list 2022 comprises important information such as the name of the candidate, roll number, program applied, gender, category, date of birth (DoB), and normalised marks in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Exam. Through the CUET undergraduate score, admission to BA, BSc, and BCom courses is being conducted by the University this year. Earlier to this, JNU’s undergraduate and postgraduate admissions were held via the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE).

Here’s how to check JNU’s second merit list 2022 for UG / PG courses:

Step 1: Visit JNU’s official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Result of List 2” section on the main page.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, where candidates have to submit their CUET Application Number and Password on the portal.

Step 4: Then, click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: After providing all details, the second merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details mentioned on the second merit list.

Step 7: Save and download the same and keep a copy of the JNU’s merit list for future reference.

JNU Second Merit List 2022 direct links here:

–BA Results

–COP Results

–BSc-MSc Integrated Results

JNU will publish the third and supernumerary list on 30 October 2022 (Sunday). Candidates who are selected in JNU’s 3rd merit list will be able to block seats and secure their admission till 31 October 2022.

For more details and updates, kindly keep checking the official website of JNU on a regular basis.

