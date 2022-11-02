The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will issue the first merit list for postgraduate admission today, 2 November 2022. JNU’s first merit list for PG admissions will be announced on the official admission portal of the university.

Candidates can check and download the first merit list by visiting the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, once it is released. According to the schedule, candidates will have to complete their pre-enrollment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats beginning today, 2 to 15 November 2022. The physical verification of admission of selected candidates will be conducted from 14 to 17 and 21 to 23 November 2022. The classes for postgraduate students at JNU will begin on 28 November.

JNU will release the second merit list on 8 November 2022. The blocking of seats will be conducted between 8 to 10 November 2022. The final or third merit list will be released on 13 November. A month later, the final admission list after verification (whenever considered necessary) will be released by 2 December. Also, the last date for PG admission registration is 30 December.

Check the revised schedule here:

https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/2022/Revised%20PG%20&%20ADOP%20schedule%202022.pdf

Here are a few steps to check the JNU PG First Merit List 2022

Step 1: Go to the official admission portal of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the JNU PG first merit list link when available on the main page.

Step 3: On the given portal, candidates must enter the JNU Application Number and Password correctly.

Step 4: The JNU PG First Merit List will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the JNU PG First Merit List for further use.

JNU is currently conducting the admission process for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 examination scores. Candidates who appeared and qualified for the CUET PG 2022 entrance exams are eligible to apply for JNU admission.

