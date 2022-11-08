JNU PG Admission 2022: Second merit list to release today, check steps

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will issue the post-graduate (PG) admission 2022 second merit list today, 8 November. Once the PG second merit list is published, candidates can check and download it on the official website. Candidates will have to submit their application number and password on the portal to access the JNU second merit list. Candidates should note that the second merit list is prepared and released on the basis of marks that were secured in the Common Admission Test Postgraduate (CUET) PG examination. There is no confirmation of the exact time of releasing the second merit list. But reports state that the JNU PG second merit list is expected to be released by evening after 4 pm.

Once the second merit list is released, candidates are advised to block their seats. The process for blocking seats begins today (8 November) and will end on 10 November 2022. As per the schedule, the third and supernumerary seat list of the university will be issued on 13 November. The commencement of classes at JNU is scheduled to begin on 28 November 2022. The deadline for admission is 30 December this year.

Check the complete schedule of JNU PG admission here.

Check the steps to download the JNU PG Admission Second Merit List 2022:

Go to JNU’s official website.

Search and click on JNU PG second merit list 2022 link, when released.

As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their application number and password on the portal. Then, click on submit.

The JNU second merit list 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download JNU PG Admission Second Merit List 2022.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of JNU for more details and updates.

