Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the result for list 2 of PG programmes including MSc, MA and MCA for the 2022-23 academic session. Aspirants who did not qualify in the previous list can check the result on jnu.ac.in or on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

It is to be noted that the last date for blocking the seat is 10 November 2022 at 11:50 PM. The admission this year is being held on the basis of CUET PG scores. The merit list 3 for JNU PG will be released on 13 November. The classes for JNU PG will start from 23 November 2022. Classes as per the admission schedule will start on 28 November.

What are the steps to check the list 2 result?

Step 1: Go to the JNU official web portal at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the Important links section, go to the designated Result of List 2 tab.

Step 3: In the login window, fill in the application number and password.

Step 4: Press the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: Submit and check the JNU list 2 result.

Here is the direct link to check the JNU merit list:

https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/jnumamscmcaresults2022/Default.aspx

The CUET PG 2022 test was conducted between 1 and 12 September 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had recently released the result of list 1 for admission to its PG courses. Candidates were required to block seats for admission to the postgraduate programmes against the List 1 result by 4 November.

Earlier, the Jawaharlal Nehru University had issued the first merit list for admission to undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes on 21 October. The results were announced on the university’s official web portal. The JNU merit list mentioned the minimum score that a candidate should have scored in order to take admission to different undergraduate courses offered by the university.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.