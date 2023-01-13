The results for the posts of Horticulture Technician Grade-IV and Junior Stenographer have been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). Candidates are able to view and download their results on the official website of JKSSB. The exam conducted for the posts was a Computer-Based Written Test (CBT). The schedule for the document verification is going to be notified later. The exam was held on 29 November, 2022, and the recruitment drive aims to fill 216 Junior Stenographer and 198 Horticulture Technician posts. The final answer keys for the JKSSB exam have also been released. The model answer keys were published on 2 December, 2022 and objections had been invited which were examined by the subject experts.

JKSSB result 2022: Steps for downloading the result

Step 1: After landing on the official website of JKSSB, click on the result link for the relevant post visible on the homepage.

Step 2: After this, the result will be presented on the screen of your device.

Step 3: Check your result, download it, and also take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly view and download your result by clicking here

JKSSB result 2022: Steps for downloading the final answer keys

Step 1: After landing on the official website of JKSSB, click on the answer key link for Horticulture Technician Grade-IV or Stenographer visible on the homepage.

Step 2: The JKSSB revised answer key will be presented on your device’s screen.

Step 3: Now, download the answer key and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can click on the given links to directly download the answer keys:

https://jkssb.nic.in/Pdf/Revised_Answer_key_notice_Jr_Stenographer_11012023.pdf

https://jkssb.nic.in/Pdf/Revised_Answer_key_notice_Horticulture_Tech_Grade_IV_11012023.pdf

Recently, JKSSB announced the exam date for the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator. JKSSB is going to conduct the CBT (skill test) for the District/ Divisional Cadre Posts on 7 February, 2023. The exam will be conducted via the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology ( NIELIT ) at Srinagar and Jammu. Applicants who have applied for the above posts can download their admit cards from the official website once released.

