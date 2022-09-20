JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration closes today; check jkssb.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will close the application window for the recruitment of 772 posts today, 20 September. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so at the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the JKSSB will fill a total of 772 vacancies in 12 different government departments. Applicants should note that the maximum age requirement should be 40 years as on 1 January 2022. Before applying for the post, aspirants are advised to go through the instructions very carefully mentioned in the notice. “If any candidate is found indulging in any irregularity/misconduct/ malpractice at any stage of the selection process, such candidate shall be debarred from the examinations,” reads the notice. Here is the JKSSB Recruitment 2022 notification.

Here are a few steps on how to apply for the JKSSB Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Visit jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on “Apply for various posts under Advt 04 of 2022” that is on the site.

Step 3: After clicking the link, sign up and create a profile

Step 4: Then, login and register for the desired post

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload all necessary documents, pay the JKSSB fee and finally submit the form

Step 6: Save and download the application form

Step 7: Take a printout of the JKSSB Recruitment 2022 for future use

Here’s the direct link to apply

Vacancies that involve two-stage examination:

General category candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 550. SC, ST, PWD, and EWS category applicants must pay Rs 450.

Jobs that involve single-stage examination:

The General category applicants have to pay Rs 500. SC, ST, PWD, and EWS category candidates need to pay Rs 400 for the same.

Aspirants will be selected on the basis of a written examination and skill or physical test.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.