JKSSB recruitment 2022: Admit Card for various posts to be released soon, check details
It is to be noted Final/Level-2 Admit Card will be released on 26 November, i.e. three days before the CBT
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will soon release the admit card for the Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) scheduled to be held on 29 November 2022. The test is being organised for the vacancies of Junior Stenographer, Horticulture Technician Grade IV, Jr. Scale Stenographer, Steno Typist, and Personal Assistant. Candidates who have applied for these posts can download the admit card from the official website. As per the notice, the admit cards will be available from 22 November and will remain online for download till 25 November 2022. This hall ticket will be issued to inform the candidates about the exam city, date and time. It is to be noted Final/Level-2 Admit Card will be released three days prior to the exam date i.e 26 November 2022.
What are the steps to download the JKSSB admit card?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Board.
Step 2: Go to the admit card link for CBT exams.
Step 3: Fill in your JKSSB login details and submit.
Step 4: The JKSSB admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Take a printout of your JKSSB admit card for future reference.
Here is the direct link to the admit card notification.
The notice mentions that In case students find it difficult to download the admit card, candidate(s) should contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu) / 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to the board at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. The help desk will be operational on 22 November and will remain functional till 28 November 2022, during office hours.
