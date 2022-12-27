JKSSB Junior Engineer 2022: Application deadline ends today; register for 1,045 posts now

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE) today, 27 December 2022. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of JKSSB. Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was 20 December, however, JKSSB extended the deadline for another seven days. Through this recruitment drive, JKSSB aims to fill up a total of 1,045 vacancies in the organisation, which includes 855 Junior Engineers (Civil) and 190 Junior Engineers (Mechanical) posts. Aspirants applying for the Junior Engineers posts must not be above 40 years.

Here is the notice on deadline extended.

Find the JKSSB JE notification 2022 here.

Here are a few simple steps to apply for the JKSSB JE vacancy 2022:

Go to JKSSB’s official page.

Look for and click on the Advt 06 of 2022 application link available on the main site.

As the new page opens, sign up on the portal and create a profile to register.

Then log in and apply for the desired post (Civil/Mechanical).

To complete the process, fill out the application form, upload all the documents, pay the fee and submit the form as asked.

Save, download and keep a printout of the form for future use.

Here is the direct link.

For General category candidates, the application fee is Rs 550 and for SC, ST, PWD & EWS category applicants, the registration fee is Rs 450. Candidates should keep in mind that the selection for Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical) posts will be made on the basis of merits obtained in the objective type multiple choice examination only.

Applicants are advised to read the notification before applying for the posts. More information on age limit, qualifications required, reservations, exam details, and others are mentioned in the notification above.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.