JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Application deadline for Librarian and other posts ends today

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conclude the registration process for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor, Librarian, and PTI in GCET, today 10 August 2022. Interested candidates who are eligible to apply for the JKPSC recruitment drive can register themselves online through the official website which is jkpsc.nic.in. The JKPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 46 vacancies. Among them, 40 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor while three vacancies each are for Librarian and PTI posts in GCET.

Previously, the application deadline notified by the commission was 31 July 2022. But, they extended the duration of the application window till 10 August 2022 with another notification. The necessary details regarding the recruitment drive such as educational qualifications and payscale are mentioned in the official notification available on the site. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before proceeding with the JKPSC application process.

The selection process will consist of two rounds. The first round will be a written examination and candidates who will successfully clear the written test will be called for a personal interview session. However, no dates for the written exam and interview have been announced yet. Aspirants should keep a check on the official JKPSC site for any further updates.

Age Limit:

The age limit for the General candidates is 40 years. For candidates from the reserved categories, the upper age limit is 43 years as of 1 January 2022.

Application Fee:

Applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000.

The reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as the JKPSC application fee.

Steps to follow while applying for the JKPSC recruitment drive 2022:

Visit the official JKPSC website- jkpsc.nic.in

From the homepage, go to the tab of ‘Job/Online Application.’

Look for the link of the Assistant Professor, Librarian, and PTI in GCET Recruitment and proceed with the application.

Fill up the form and upload scanned copies of the needed documents.

Pay the applicable fee and submit the JKPSC application form.

Download a copy of the form and take a printout for any future use.

