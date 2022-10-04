The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Prosecuting Officer (G) in the J&K Home Department. Aspirants can apply for the post on the official web portal from 6 October to 5 November. The recruitment drive by the JKPSC aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies. The candidates can make changes to their application form from 6 to 8 November. It is to be noted that an aspiring candidate should be a domicile of Jammu and Kashmir and should possess a certificate, issued by a competent authority, as proof of the same.

What are the eligibility criteria for the post of Prosecuting Officer?

Candidates from the unreserved and in-service category should not be more than 40 years, whereas the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is 43 years as on January 1, 2022. The aspirants should not be born after 1 January 2004. The applicant should have completed an undergraduate law degree.

What are the steps to download the Prosecuting Officer notification?

Step 1: Go to the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission’s (JKPSC) official web portal.

Step 2: Go to the What’s New section on the Home Page and click on the link that says “Filling up of the posts of Prosecuting Officer (G) in JK Home Department.”

Step 3: A new window will appear with the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022 PDF.

Step 4: JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2022 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: You may save and download the Prosecuting Officer notification for future reference.

What is the Application Fee?

General category applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is to be paid by the candidates belonging to reserved category.

How will the candidates be selected?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary and Mains examination, followed by a Personality test.

