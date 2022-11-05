The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will end the online application process for recruitment to the post of Prosecuting Officer (G) today, 5 November 2022. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of JKPSC. The online registration process for the vacancies began on 6 October 2022. According to the official notice, applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from 6 to 8 November. Through this recruitment campaign, the Commission plans to fill up a total of 120 vacancies in the J&K Home Department.

Check the category-wise vacancy detail for Prosecuting Officer (G) 2022:

-Open Merit (OM): 61 vacancies

-Residents of Backward Area (RBA): 12 posts

-Scheduled Caste (SC): 10 posts

-Economically Backward Class (EWS): 11 positions

-Scheduled Tribe (ST): 12 posts

-Other Social Castes (OSC): 5 vacancies

-Pahari Speaking People (PSP) : 5 positions

-Residents of Area Adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALC)/inhabitants of International Border (IB): 4 openings

While applying for the posts, candidates from the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. Aspirants from the reserved category must pay Rs 500.

Simple steps to apply for the JKPSC PO Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, search and click on the ‘Jobs/Online Application’ link under the recruitment tab.

Step 3: Look for the application link and click on it. Then, fill up the registration form.

Step 4: Candidates will also have to upload all the required documents and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: Preview and submit the JKPSC PO Recruitment 2022 form

Step 6: Keep a printout of the JKPSC PO 2022 Recruitment application form for future reference.

The selection process for the post of PO includes three stages. The first stage is the preliminary examination, followed by the main examination and the personality test/round. Those who appear and qualify in the preliminary exam will take part in the main examination. It is to be noted that the main examination results will be used to shortlist candidates for the final round.

