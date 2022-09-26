JKPSC PO 2021 interview e-summon letter released, check details
The interview is being held for a total of 200 candidates who have been declared qualified in the Mains exam.
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has issued the interview call letter for the Prosecuting Officer (G) Examination, 2021. Candidates can now download their call letters from the Commission’s official web portal. Applicants will be required to fill in their application form number and date of birth to download their e-summon letter. The interview is scheduled to take place from 28 September to 13 October at the J&K Public Service Commission Office, Solina Srinagar. Earlier, the JKPSC had declared the Prosecuting Officer Mains Exam Result. The interview is being held for a total of 200 candidates who qualified the Mains exam.
What are the steps to download the e-summon letter?
- Go to the official website of the Commission
- Click on “Download Interview Call Letter for JK Prosecuting Officer (G) Examination, 2021” on the homepage
- Fill in your Application form number and date of birth and then click on submit
- Check and download your Prosecuting Officer interview call letter
- Take a printout of your JKPSC interview call letter for future reference
Here is the direct link to access the e-summon letter.
Candidates who had qualified in the mains round for the Prosecution Officer vacancies were required to fill their Detailed Application Form (DAF) on or before 23 September 2022.
Furthermore, the JKPSC had announced the extension of the last date for filing up of online applications for the J&K Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination to 23 September. Consequently the candidates are allowed to edit some of the fields in their online form from 24 September to 26 September. The other terms and conditions remained the same as per the previous advertisement.
Candidates were advised to keep a check on the official web portal for recent updates.
