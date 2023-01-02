The datesheet for the Combined Competitive Examination (CEE) Main 2022 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Interested candidates can download the schedule from the official website of JKPSC jkpsc.nic.in. The exam is set to be held from 20 February to 2 March 2023.

The JKPSC CCE exam will be held in two shifts- from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The examination venues will be announced separately. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 220 vacancies. Out of the total, 100 vacancies are for the Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service post, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

JKPSC CCE Main 2022: Steps for downloading the datesheet:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of JKPSC, click on “Date sheet for J and K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022.”

Step 2: Go through the JKPSC CCE Main 2022 schedule properly.

Step 3: Download it, and also take out a hard copy for future reference.

JKPSC CCE Main 2022: Eligibility criteria:

The candidate must not have been born after 1 January, 2005. The upper age limit is 35 to 38 years according to the candidates’ reservation category.

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university in India. They must have a degree equivalent to a bachelor’s degree in India if they have graduated from a foreign university.

It is mandatory for applicants to have a domicile certificate of Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKPSC CCE Main exam can be attempted for a maximum of six times.

All applicants must be Indian citizens.

Note:

Candidates are strictly prohibited to bring any calculators, mobile phones, or any electronic gadgets to the CCE exam venue.

The applicants will go through a medical examination before the release of the final list.

