JKPSC CCE 2021 interview call letter released, check steps to download

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has issued the e-Summon letter for J&K Combined Competitive Services Examination, 2021. Interested applicants can download it on the official web portal of the Commission at jkpsc.nic.in.

As per the short notice released, JKPSC will be holding the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Interview round from 5 December 2022 onwards.

The marks of the shortlisted candidates will be published on the Commission’s website within 30 days of the release of the final result and will remain available on the web portal for a duration of 1 month.

The J and K Combined Competitive Interview Schedule has been released on the official website and candidates should report for the same as per the date and time displayed in the schedule.

The recruitment drive is held to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, out of which 100 posts are for the Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 vacancies are for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 vacancies are for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

What are the steps to download the CCE 2021 interview call letter?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Download e Summon for the personality test of CCE, 2021” on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your CCE 2021 login details and then click on submit.

Step 4: Check and download your CCE 2021 admit card.

Step 5: Take a printout of your CCE 2021 interview call letter for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the CCE 2021 interview call letter: http://jkpsc.nic.in/RESULT/CALL_LETTER_KAS_2021.HTML

In case the aspirants are not able to download their e-Summon letter, they may contact the J&K Public Service Commission Office at Solina, Srinagar/Resham Garh Colony, Bakshi Nagar in Jammu.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the Commission’s web portal for the latest updates.

